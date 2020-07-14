Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given New GBX 4,150 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 ($57.84) to GBX 4,150 ($51.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,410 ($41.96) to GBX 4,005 ($49.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($43.07) to GBX 3,730 ($45.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 3,300 ($40.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,808.18 ($46.86).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,298 ($40.59) on Monday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,526 ($55.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,319.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,348.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

