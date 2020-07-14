Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Wipro (NYSE:WIT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wipro earned a media sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.61.

NYSE WIT opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

