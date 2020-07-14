William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Friday, July 10th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at $161,483.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

