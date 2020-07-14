Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 price target on the stock.

WEF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of WEF opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.54.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$99.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

