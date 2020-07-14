Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 price target on the stock.
WEF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.05 to C$1.15 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.90 to C$0.95 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
Shares of WEF opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Western Forest Products has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.54.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
