Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Copper and Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

WRN stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

