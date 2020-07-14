WESCO International (WCC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/8/2020 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2020 – WESCO International was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

6/23/2020 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – WESCO International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Longbow Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – WESCO International is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WCC opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get WESCO International Inc alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 131.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WESCO International by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.