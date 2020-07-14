Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,348 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 73,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.45. 1,116,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.49 and its 200-day moving average is $291.25. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,384 shares of company stock worth $199,225,900 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.