Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 17,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 18,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

HON stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.76. 23,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,155. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.14. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.