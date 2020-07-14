Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,268 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $46,025,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

