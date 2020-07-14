Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $2,779,941.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,696.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,128. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.