Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,843 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Intel by 38,994.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,532,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. 517,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,229,062. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.44.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.