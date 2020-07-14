Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,494 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,504,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,724,000 after acquiring an additional 395,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,204,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,932,000 after acquiring an additional 627,213 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,949 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,132,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,788,000 after acquiring an additional 130,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Richard J. Harshman bought 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.55 per share, with a total value of $97,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,783. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.99.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

