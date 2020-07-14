Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,487 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.37. 8,750,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,591,102. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

