Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.04. 381,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,938,276. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.05. The company has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

