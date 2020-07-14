Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,555.61.

Alphabet stock traded down $14.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,497.87. 478,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,015. The company has a market capitalization of $1,032.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,442.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,362.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.