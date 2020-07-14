Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 73.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,906 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $258.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,059. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,449. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

