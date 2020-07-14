Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 5,932 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $136.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $140.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

