Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 4,369 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.05% of FMC worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57,165 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 3,410.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FMC by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,347. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

