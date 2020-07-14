Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 19,806 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. 667,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,737. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

