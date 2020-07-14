Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 10,381 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.73. 49,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,013. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

