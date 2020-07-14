Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.7% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.42.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.37. 15,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,331. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.51 and a 200 day moving average of $328.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

