Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,816 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 128,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.6% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock worth $12,455,378 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $23.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.82. 102,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,528. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $470.61. The company has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

