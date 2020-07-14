Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.59. 2,728,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,823,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

