Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 725,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,524,000 after purchasing an additional 117,209 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $804,625,000 after buying an additional 93,745 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.44.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $352.54. 14,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.