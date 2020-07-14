Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.69. 105,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.