Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,187,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $22.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,488.76. 25,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,440.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,363.05. The company has a market cap of $1,052.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,577.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

