Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 258,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,760,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,958,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 26.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 374.6% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.16. The stock had a trading volume of 25,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,594. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

