Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 706,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.