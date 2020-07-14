Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,803. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.88. The company has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.