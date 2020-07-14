Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $28.79 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.25.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,234 shares of company stock worth $97,080,132. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.24. 25,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.05. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

