Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $27.08 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,397 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 181,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

