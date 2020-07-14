Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $24.70 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $24,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. AXA grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 18.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 7.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,376 shares of company stock valued at $108,362,271. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.77 on Tuesday, hitting $184.57. The company had a trading volume of 128,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,606. The stock has a market cap of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,046.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.41. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $202.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

