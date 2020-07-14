Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $24.48 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Shares of AMGN traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,838. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average of $226.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

