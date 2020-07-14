Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $23.97 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises 1.2% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $23,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 154.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Paypal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,301,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 65.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Paypal by 628.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $166.04. 213,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,723. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $183.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Stephens boosted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

