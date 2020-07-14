Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $23.16 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,523 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.16. The stock had a trading volume of 40,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.