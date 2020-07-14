Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 341,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.