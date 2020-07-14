Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,132 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 307.4% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $215.21. 18,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,156. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.77. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $221.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

