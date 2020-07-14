Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 332,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,461,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after buying an additional 197,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after buying an additional 183,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 93,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,739,449. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.94.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

