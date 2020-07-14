Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.81. The company had a trading volume of 158,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,305. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.40. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.05.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

