Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

ZTS traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.75. 9,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,386. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

