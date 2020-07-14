Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after buying an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after buying an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.89. 62,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,812. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

