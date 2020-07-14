Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.23.

Shares of WELL opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

