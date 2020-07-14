Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Deutsche Bank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
WELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.23.
Shares of WELL opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Welltower by 608.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
