Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,554.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,982 shares of company stock worth $376,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

