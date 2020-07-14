Wells Fargo & Co Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $155.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.68.

TSCO opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,417,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95,541.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 358,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

