Wells Fargo & Co Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $155.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.68.
TSCO opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $141.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,417,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95,541.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 98,408 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 358,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Article: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.