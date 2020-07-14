Wells Fargo & Co Raises QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target to $74.00

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QTS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.20.

QTS stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.97 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In related news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

