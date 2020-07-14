Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WFC traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,865,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.52.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

