Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 90,167,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,550,232. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.52.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

