WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lowered WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Investec raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of WEGRY stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

