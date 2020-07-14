Wedbush Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NYSE TMHC opened at $20.48 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 85.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 183,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 84,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

