Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $2,631,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.